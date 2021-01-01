Pachamama CBD Pain Cream
by Washington Vape CompanyWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Cooling menthol soothes tightness and soreness, relaxing muscles enough to allow the body to focus on healing. Powerful plant-compounds and botanical extracts provide further comfort, simultaneously conditioning the skin.
About this brand
Washington Vape Company
Serving the DMV & Miami area for all of your cannabis needs! WVC is I-71 compliant Cannabis-Wellness-Vibes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.