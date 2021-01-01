 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. Pachamama CBD Pain Cream

Pachamama CBD Pain Cream

by Washington Vape Company

Write a review
Washington Vape Company Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals Pachamama CBD Pain Cream

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Cooling menthol soothes tightness and soreness, relaxing muscles enough to allow the body to focus on healing. Powerful plant-compounds and botanical extracts provide further comfort, simultaneously conditioning the skin.

About this brand

Washington Vape Company Logo
Serving the DMV & Miami area for all of your cannabis needs! WVC is I-71 compliant Cannabis-Wellness-Vibes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review