Cache Mini Bong

About this product

MJ Arsenal has become famous for their Mini Rigs, a collection of power-packed glass that stands little over 5" tall. However, sometimes you need something that's not like the rest, and that lead to this innovation: the first Mini Bong, the MJ Arsenal Cache! Inspired by a several-hundred-year-old Southeast Asian pipe, this unique Mini Bong has both an inline downstem and built-in stash jar! Grind it, store it, pour it, and enjoy. The system used by the Cache mini bong is built to make your life as smooth as possible by offering a unique storage jar affixed to the beaker basin of this water pipe. Use the included cork to cap off your stash until you're ready to refill your bowl for another round! Keep your flower dry, fresh, and always by your side with our new Cache mini glass bong. Why use a Mini Bong? The ideal smoking or vaping vessel has as little air space as possible. Terpenes, the flavor component of all herbs and flowers in the world, degrade when they come into contact with air. A smaller pipe means less air and more flavor. Notes of berry, pine, citrus, and more; all of these familiar tastes are made of terpenes, and letting your terpenes go to waste is like letting half of your flower go to waste! Enjoy all of your terpenes and elevate the ordinary with MJ Arsenal. * 7" Tall * 10mm connection * Flower Bowl Included * Ice Catch * Integrated Stash Jar

About this brand

We are the true OG smoke shop! We have been in business for more than 45 years, growing from a tiny 3-room office to 13 brick-and-mortar locations. Now we have become the world's best online smoke shop & novelty gift store. We love our customers and couldn’t have done it without you. That’s why we would do anything to serve our customers. Even our name guarantees the absolute most discreet shopping experience of any smoke shop in America. Waterbeds ’n’ Stuff specializes in smoking pipes, vaporizers, detox, and synthetic urine. We have the best selection of pipes, bongs, dab rigs, and bubblers as well as vape products like vape pens, dab pens and e rigs. We have a lot of things going for us: We have competitive pricing, often some of the lowest prices you'll find online; We carry over 4000 products, with more coming every day; Fast and discreet nationwide shipping; and experienced and friendly staff ready to answer any questions. Prices on our website have been slashed to the best prices online. Since we are also a Business-to-Business wholesale distributor we cut out the middle man and pass the savings on to you! Shop around and you'll see: we carry the largest selection at the best prices. We carry thousands of products with many unique items that you can’t find anywhere else online! Find all the most popular pipes and vapes as well as those one-of-a-kind glass works. We are also the place to go for the most unique gifts and hard to find products! We stay up on the newest smoking innovations and have a trained, experienced staff ready to answer any questions and help you get the most out of ALL our products. Looking for inspiration? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.

