Shatter

by Waxman Concentrates

4.52
Waxman Concentrates Concentrates Solventless Shatter

About this product

Shatter concentrate.

2 customer reviews

BeeSeaLee

Cooked once I finished coughing up a lung but goooood

xsteviewonderx

Had budder my first time dabbing and it was nice but very harsh on my throat. But some good shatter is just as strong ,usually stronger, and even my gf with athsma can smoke it with ease. Amazing stuff for pain relief .

About this brand

Waxman is a premier concentrated cannabis producer. We feature waxes, C02 oils and shatters that are produced using our non-BHO proprietary techniques. We have even pioneered a flavored process that incorporates flavors such as Blueberry, Pineapple, Watermelon and more. Our distinctive silicon packaging is also very sought after.