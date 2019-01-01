 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Jackberry F4

Jackberry F4

by Weed for Warriors Exchange

Write a review
Weed for Warriors Exchange Cannabis Seeds Jackberry F4

About this product

Jackberry regular seeds are one of the finest to use for your daily smoke, strong enough to keep you happy and creative. Blueberry taste and smell are present in this strain that grows relative short and can be used in a Sea of green grow. Jackberry is known for its power, color and aroma.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Weed for Warriors Exchange Logo
An initiative to assist our veterans who are considering or are now using Cannabis to obtain it knowledgeably, safely, and cheaply.