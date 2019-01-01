About this product

CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Purple Kush has been derived from: Pink Kush Auto CBD x Pink Afghan Auto CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 750 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed. View all details about CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Buy the CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-purple-kush-autoflowering-feminized-seeds