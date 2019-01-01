 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Purple Kush has been derived from: Pink Kush Auto CBD x Pink Afghan Auto CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 to 100 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 150 cm and will yield 750 to 1000 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: fruity, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed. View all details about CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Buy the CBD Purple Kush autoflowering feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-purple-kush-autoflowering-feminized-seeds

About this strain

Purple Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Purple Kush is a pure indica strain that emerged from the Oakland area of California as the result of crossing Hindu Kush and Purple Afghani. Its aroma is subtle and earthy with sweet overtones typical of Kush varieties. Blissful, long-lasting euphoria blankets the mind while physical relaxation rids the body of pain, sleeplessness, and stress. Purple Kush will grow wide rather than tall, and will be ready for harvest following an 8-week flowering time.

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!