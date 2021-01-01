About this product

OG Kush CBD feminized seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. OG Kush CBD has been derived from: OG Kush X Elite CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. OG Kush CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 to 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 250 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed.