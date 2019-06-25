 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pinkman Goo feminized seeds

by Weedseedsexpress

$74.00MSRP

Pinkman Goo feminized seeds grows into a plant with 80% indica and 20% sativa properties. Pinkman Goo has been derived from: Grandaddy Purple x Grape Ape x Northern Lights #5. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 77 days. Pinkman Goo feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 to 120 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 to 180 cm and will yield 500 to 750 gram per m2. The weed has the following flavors: berry, coffee, fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, energetic, euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting. View all details about Pinkman Goo feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review. Now in stock and available from 74.07 USD (5 seeds). Buy the Pinkman Goo feminized seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/pinkman-goo-feminized-seeds

velvie

Received this amazing strain from Weedseedsexpress a few weeks ago. They have some amazing strains available at their website and this one is the king of the hill. Have been searching for this seeds for a while now and I was very pleased to order the Pinkman Goo genetics from the weedseedsexpress. Just planted 3 seeds after germination, so far so good. Oh, excellent customer service they have.

from Weedseedsexpresson July 21st, 2019

Thanks a lot for your lovely Velvie! Cheers, David

Pinkman Goo by Twompson Praeter is an unusual flower with a fascinating mutation. While the genetic background of this strain remains unknown, the seedstock was discovered by Praeter’s sister, hidden in an Altoid container behind a stove. Pinkman Goo earned its name from the resinous drops that develop on the astoundingly pink flowers during photosynthesis. This mutation has been said to raise the THC content by up to 4% compared to buds without it. Keep an eye out for Pinkman Goo from CaliCropDoc. 

About this brand

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services: * Delivery guaranteed world wide * Fast and discreet shipping * Awesome customer support 24/7 * High quality and affordable seeds Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!