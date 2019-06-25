velvie
on June 25th, 2019
Received this amazing strain from Weedseedsexpress a few weeks ago. They have some amazing strains available at their website and this one is the king of the hill. Have been searching for this seeds for a while now and I was very pleased to order the Pinkman Goo genetics from the weedseedsexpress. Just planted 3 seeds after germination, so far so good. Oh, excellent customer service they have.
from Weedseedsexpresson July 21st, 2019
Thanks a lot for your lovely Velvie! Cheers, David