All adults 21+ are welcome. During the three-venue tour, Participants will get to experience different parts of the cannabis industry through live demonstrations on a comfortable guided bus tour. Included Activities: -VIP tour of a licensed San Diego Dispensary where you will be able to explore all the newest and best cannabis products available on the market today. -Live Glass Blowing show. Watch one of the best bongmakers make a masterpiece right before your eyes. -Grow lesson and demo. You will learn through a live interactive demo what’s needed to grow a cannabis plant in your own home. -Free Water and limited snacks are included.