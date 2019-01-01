 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Complete Cannabis Experience Tour

by West Coast Cannabis Tours

$99.00MSRP

All adults 21+ are welcome. During the three-venue tour, Participants will get to experience different parts of the cannabis industry through live demonstrations on a comfortable guided bus tour. Included Activities: -VIP tour of a licensed San Diego Dispensary where you will be able to explore all the newest and best cannabis products available on the market today. -Live Glass Blowing show. Watch one of the best bongmakers make a masterpiece right before your eyes. -Grow lesson and demo. You will learn through a live interactive demo what’s needed to grow a cannabis plant in your own home. -Free Water and limited snacks are included.

West Coast Cannabis Tours is a fully licensed and legal cannabis focused tour company in San Diego, California dedicated to delivering first-class customer service. Visit our website for tour and activity information.