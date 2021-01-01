About this product

Apple Fritter Live Resin Badder is 'as American as apple pie'! As a flower, Apple Fritter is a slightly Indica-dominant hybrid strain. Bred by NorCal's Lumpy's Flowers, Apple Fritter is a cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. Harvested at peak maturation, the flowers are then frozen before being processed into these delicious extracts. The smell is sweet, funky, and fruity, with hints of earthiness and a taste to match. A gassy hit of cheese and apples, the flavor is a low-calorie treat for the taste buds. Works great as a day or night time dab. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.