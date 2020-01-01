 Loading…
Birthday Cake Diamonds

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Birthday Cake Diamonds
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Birthday Cake Diamonds

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Birthday Cake Live Resin Diamonds are a robust Indica dominant hybrid concentrate. Produced from fresh frozen flowers that were picked at their height of maturity, these diamonds tap into the flavor of sweet tropical fruit. Shine on you crazy diamond! Birthday Cake’s flavor and sauce profile produce a heady combination of nutty vanilla and skunk. Expressing a delicious floral scent with a high that’s deeply relaxing, these concentrates should be approached with respect. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.