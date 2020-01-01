About this product

Birthday Cake Live Resin Diamonds are a robust Indica dominant hybrid concentrate. Produced from fresh frozen flowers that were picked at their height of maturity, these diamonds tap into the flavor of sweet tropical fruit. Shine on you crazy diamond! Birthday Cake’s flavor and sauce profile produce a heady combination of nutty vanilla and skunk. Expressing a delicious floral scent with a high that’s deeply relaxing, these concentrates should be approached with respect. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.