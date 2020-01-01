About this product

Orangeade is a hefty, Sativa-leaning hybrid that instills an energetic high. A fruity cross of Tangie and Purple Punch, the strain has a distinct nose that produces a sweet and aromatic flavor. Loaded with zesty terpenes, Orangeade exudes strong notes of citrus, mellow earth and coffee. While it’s a great wake and bake flower, the effects also provide a unique sense of motivation that works well as a mid-afternoon stimulant. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.