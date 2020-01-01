 Loading…

Orangeade 1 Gram Flower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Orangeade 1 Gram Flower

About this product

Orangeade is a hefty, Sativa-leaning hybrid that instills an energetic high. A fruity cross of Tangie and Purple Punch, the strain has a distinct nose that produces a sweet and aromatic flavor. Loaded with zesty terpenes, Orangeade exudes strong notes of citrus, mellow earth and coffee. While it’s a great wake and bake flower, the effects also provide a unique sense of motivation that works well as a mid-afternoon stimulant. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

