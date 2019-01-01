 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Strawberry Banana OG Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

The Strawberry Banana Cured Joint represents a delicious Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Banana OG and a Strawberry-leaning phenotype of Bubble Gum. A fruit-centric and full-bodied smoke, the strain creates buoyant effects that elevate personal creativity and heighten situational awareness. Indeed, this delicious hybrid is so sweet and fruity you will want to eat it! But the smoke is equally flavorsome with ripe sweet strawberries and a creamy smooth banana finish. A dessert strain for the head, the effects are both relaxing and euphoric. The Cured Joint of Strawberry Banana provides a heavy-handed smoke that delivers all of the delicious flavor you’ve come to expect from a West Coast CureTM product . The combined genetics found in this strain provide a sense of calm mental awareness and a noteworthy body high. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.