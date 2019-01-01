About this product

The Strawberry Banana Cured Joint represents a delicious Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Banana OG and a Strawberry-leaning phenotype of Bubble Gum. A fruit-centric and full-bodied smoke, the strain creates buoyant effects that elevate personal creativity and heighten situational awareness. Indeed, this delicious hybrid is so sweet and fruity you will want to eat it! But the smoke is equally flavorsome with ripe sweet strawberries and a creamy smooth banana finish. A dessert strain for the head, the effects are both relaxing and euphoric. The Cured Joint of Strawberry Banana provides a heavy-handed smoke that delivers all of the delicious flavor you’ve come to expect from a West Coast CureTM product . The combined genetics found in this strain provide a sense of calm mental awareness and a noteworthy body high. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.