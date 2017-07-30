Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Physically relaxing, dense resin coated buds, heavy/thick smoke, high lasts a long time, sleepy strain good for chilling inside & playing video games, earthy flavored with a sweet berry or grape finish. Buds are bright/neon green in color and round as opposed to conical in shape. Popular with the medical cannabis consumers.
on July 30th, 2017
Strain is at the only dispensary in town ( Jacksonville FL ) and works great. Very effective at relaxing, loosening, and relieving pain/anxiety.
on March 22nd, 2017
This strain is from Jinxproof genetics, not 'western cultured' that said I love the job Jinxproof did on this strain. Shout out to TGA and Subcool for their 9 pound hammer. stay with perma frost W.C.