9 Pound Hammer

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

About this product

Physically relaxing, dense resin coated buds, heavy/thick smoke, high lasts a long time, sleepy strain good for chilling inside & playing video games, earthy flavored with a sweet berry or grape finish. Buds are bright/neon green in color and round as opposed to conical in shape. Popular with the medical cannabis consumers.

Kacey09

Strain is at the only dispensary in town ( Jacksonville FL ) and works great. Very effective at relaxing, loosening, and relieving pain/anxiety.

ajp97

This strain is from Jinxproof genetics, not 'western cultured' that said I love the job Jinxproof did on this strain. Shout out to TGA and Subcool for their 9 pound hammer. stay with perma frost W.C.

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.