Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Exhale and discover a hearty smoke with a grape taste finish, light touch of fresh mountain meadows and a robust woodsy aroma followed by a top notch chill session full of creativity and laughter. A little extra story and joke for your game table or camp fire moment.
on November 21st, 2018
Happy, slow moving, creative and sleepy.
on August 6th, 2018
Great stuff. Western Cultured crossed LA Confidential and G13 to come up with this Indica goodness. Best I have found for insomnia. Just picked up a vape cartridge, but wish I could get a clone of this. Very clean without the crazy head high. Body melts like butter and this stuff stops overactive mind in its tracks. Much better than the GDP, DJ Short Blueberry, or Tahoe OG I have tried. Crossbreeding this with Lavender would be awesome!