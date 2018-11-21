 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cascade Connie

Cascade Connie

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Skip to Reviews
4.52
Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Cannabis Flower Cascade Connie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Exhale and discover a hearty smoke with a grape taste finish, light touch of fresh mountain meadows and a robust woodsy aroma followed by a top notch chill session full of creativity and laughter. A little extra story and joke for your game table or camp fire moment.

2 customer reviews

4.52

write a review

juju6actual

Great stuff. Western Cultured crossed LA Confidential and G13 to come up with this Indica goodness. Best I have found for insomnia. Just picked up a vape cartridge, but wish I could get a clone of this. Very clean without the crazy head high. Body melts like butter and this stuff stops overactive mind in its tracks. Much better than the GDP, DJ Short Blueberry, or Tahoe OG I have tried. Crossbreeding this with Lavender would be awesome!

About this brand

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Logo
Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.