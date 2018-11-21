juju6actual on August 6th, 2018

Great stuff. Western Cultured crossed LA Confidential and G13 to come up with this Indica goodness. Best I have found for insomnia. Just picked up a vape cartridge, but wish I could get a clone of this. Very clean without the crazy head high. Body melts like butter and this stuff stops overactive mind in its tracks. Much better than the GDP, DJ Short Blueberry, or Tahoe OG I have tried. Crossbreeding this with Lavender would be awesome!