Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Kraken by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries
Kraken is a mythical strain of unknown parentage brought to us from Spanish breeder Buddha Seeds. Breeding with power and production in mind, this indica hybrid produces chunky, dense buds with a blanket of crystal resin. Producing big harvests and intensely euphoric effects, this monster of an indica lives up to its name.