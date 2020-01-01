 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kraken

by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Western Cultured by Hannah Industries Cannabis Flower Kraken

Kraken by Western Cultured by Hannah Industries

Kraken

Kraken

Kraken is a mythical strain of unknown parentage brought to us from Spanish breeder Buddha Seeds. Breeding with power and production in mind, this indica hybrid produces chunky, dense buds with a blanket of crystal resin. Producing big harvests and intensely euphoric effects, this monster of an indica lives up to its name. 

About this brand

Our promise is to continuously learn, grow and share our experience with our communities, establishing Western Cultured as a shining symbol of excellence within the Cannabis industry by delivering the finest consciously-crafted cannabis products, operating with responsibility and dispelling antiquated notions surrounding cannabis culture.