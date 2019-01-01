About this product

The new and improved What Smell? Personal Smoke Filter (Version 2.0) is going to be your best buddy wherever and whatever you smoke. The What Smell? blow through smoke filter system is advanced yet also super portable, eco friendly and safe to use. Get rid of the smell when you want to be discreet and reduce the pollution in shared spaces. Effective Exhale into the hemp bio-plastic mouthpiece, designed for easier exhales and minimal leakage. From there your smoke passes through multiple layers of coconut shell carbon and advanced filters that scrub odors and toxic pollutants from your exhale. Good for ~150 exhales; possibly more depending on frequency/size of exhales and type of smoke. Effectiveness will eventually start to decline (can only suck in so much pollution in a tiny tube). Make a dent in the smell and more importantly, the indoor air pollution. Stealthy and Portable About the same size as a fancy lip balm, the What Smell? easily fits in the palm of your hand when in use and in your pocket or purse on the go. Works great anywhere you have nosy neighbors or just want to be discrete. Carbon filters kill the odor and essential oils help cover up any smoke leakage. Reduces lingering smells on furniture, in the car and on your clothes. Healthy What Smell? Smoke Filters are Paraben and Phthalate free, 100% non-toxic and simple to use. The fresh natural scents are vegan with essential oils! This natural aromatherapy freshens the room while the combination of filters and carbon reduces the indoor air pollution caused by any kind of 2nd hand smoke. Eco Friendly Don't feel (totally) bad tossing your What Smell? when it's used up. Unlike other sploofs on the market, the What Smell starts out from ~80% recycled materials and it gets better from there. Designed to be Compostable when done, from the recycled kraft paper tube to the soy based inks and all the way down to the hemp bio-plastic mouthpiece; Gone in ~120 days! Even the initial retail packaging is sustainable with minimal heat shrink to seal in freshness. No big plastic clam shell that you need power tools to open. Most sustainable feature: Made in the USA instead of China! - Natural, Nontoxic & Paraben/Phthalate free - Natural Essential Oils with Terpenes intact! - Use it at home, in the car, at the office, at concerts and clubs; anywhere - Works with vape pens too. Available Natural Scents: Extra Strength (Minty), Valencia Orange and Honey Almond