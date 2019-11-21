destinyseeker
on November 21st, 2019
Nice level feeling of energy mind and mood. One of the most versatile vape strains I've ever used...great day or night depending on how much you use and what strain you layer it with.
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Cultivated by Benson Elvis
