Wild Hemp CBD Cigarettes Pack (The Hempette)

by Wild Hemp

Wild Hemp Cannabis Pre-rolls Wild Hemp CBD Cigarettes Pack (The Hempette)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Hempette is the original CBD cigarette. They were invented in 2018 in Texas, and have grown to be one of the largest disrupters in the cannabis and tobacco industry. Wild Hemp ensures that each CBD Cigarette is filled with the finest, American grown Hemp, and is even rolled in hemp paper. Each pack of Hempettes contains 20 CBD Cigarettes with 75mg+ of CBD in each Hempette. All our CBD Cigarettes contain less than 0.3% THC and have been tested by third party labs, whose reports are disclosed openly with our consumers on our website . The original flavor Hempette is infused with OG kush terpenes, creating a delicious and aromatic smoke.

About this brand

Wild Hemp Logo
Wild Hemp is the past, present, and future of smokeable hemp. We've developed the first CBD cigarettes, we've designed the first waved-edge hemp wraps, and we've made one of the largest partnerships between the CBD and vape industry by working with Smok to launch our Luna disposable CBD vape pen.

