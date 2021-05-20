About this product

At Wild Hemp, we’ve come a long way from being the first in the world to craft a CBD cigarette. We’ve streamlined the entire process, and created so many new and exciting smokable hemp products. That’s why we want to introduce you to our very own CBD cigarillos. Rolling your own CBD blunt can be frustrating. If you’ve ever wanted to relax with a CBD blunt — without having to go through the whole rolling process, then the Wild Hemp Cigarillo is the perfect product for you. They come pre-rolled, for a convenient CBD experience. They’re also filled with high-quality CBD flower. This means you don’t have to grind — or even buy — flower on its own. Furthermore, they’re available in five of the most popular strains. Many CBD enthusiasts have a certain strain that they prefer. Whether it’s down to its scent and flavor, or the qualities it’s associated with, we wanted to provide our customers with an array of options. At Wild Hemp, we believe that you can have high quality and variety. This means that you can choose from: Blueberry Widow: A sensational strain, with notes of berries and cannabis. It’s a cross between the Blueberry and the celebrated White Widow strains — so you know it’s going to be breathtaking. Lava Cake: A notable dessert strain, this one smells sweet and sugary — almost like freshly baked goods. This strain is fairly rare, so consider yourself lucky if you snag it up. Mango Trainwreck: A hybrid of two classic strains (Mango Kush and Trainwreck), Mango Trainwreck is the perfect blend of earthy and tropical. Pineapple Blaze: Another tropical favorite, this strain combines notes of pineapple and other exotic fruits. Sour Diesel: This timeless strain — a combination of Chemdawg and Super Skunk — mixes notes of pine with those of diesel. It’s that classic cannabis scent you know and love. Like the rest of our product selection, our Cigarillos undergo third-party lab testing. This helps ensure that we only stock good-quality products, with no harmful ingredients or additives.