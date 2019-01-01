Wind Live Resin HTE Jack Herer
About this product
Wind Special Reserve showcases limited batches of Live Resin High-Terpene Extract. We use fresh, uncured flower that is immediately frozen and ran for extraction. We then take the HTE terpene layer and use the oil for our vape line. This yields a full spectrum oil that contains the original cannabinoids, terpenes, and other naturally occurring compounds of the plant, giving you a more genuine flavor profile.
