 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Wind Vape Mimosa CBD 1000mg

Wind Vape Mimosa CBD 1000mg

by Wind Vapes

Write a review
Wind Vapes Concentrates Cartridges Wind Vape Mimosa CBD 1000mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sunderstorm's Wind CBD cartridge melts your pain away and offers relaxation after a long day. CBD benefits include anti-inflammatory effects, analgesic effects, (pain reducing) and are believed to be useful in combating a variety of diseases and medical conditions. Available in both half and full grams.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Wind Vapes Logo
As a dynamic and free-flowing force, wind is the ultimate explorer. Wind Vapes seek to inspire your own adventure with integrity and purity. That’s why our conscientious team infuses ultra-clean Cannabis oil that is triple-filtered and complies with our Zero Pesticide Policy. We respect your body and the earth, and develop products that are in harmony with both. Enjoy the pure experience of Wind Vapes.