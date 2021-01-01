 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. OZ Kush
Hybrid

OZ Kush

by Wonderbrett

Write a review
Wonderbrett Cannabis Flower OZ Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Crossing two of California’s most beloved strains, this full-bodied Indica boasts flavors of sweet citrus candy, sweet cream, and a hint of gassy pine for the most sophisticated of palates. OZK’s lineage is a cross between Zkittles and OZ Kush, bred by Dying Breed Seeds and pheno hunted by WB. Great for all occasions, OZK is perfect to boost creativity, focus and euphoria as well as address acute pain, stress, loss of appetite, anxiety and depression.

About this brand

Wonderbrett Logo
Wonderbrett is a legendary West Coast cannabis lifestyle brand founded in 1997 by elite California legacy cultivators Brett Feldman and Cameron Damwijk. The company’s cannabis genetics library is among the most sought after in the world. Built upon decades of cultivation experience and devotion to growing the rarest genetics, Wonderbrett’s global acclaim and cultural relevance is intrinsic to music, art and style through its history cementing the famous OG Kush strain in hit songs during the late '90s. The founders and its team have a deep history of fostering the symbiotic relationship between cannabis as plant medicine, with creatives such as artists, designers and musicians. Wonderbrett also built one of the largest cultivation facilities in North America. Headquartered in Long Beach, Calif., the operation features custom-designed irrigation systems that integrate advanced technology with time-honored, traditional cultivation techniques. This ensures craft-style, premium products at scale and the continuous development of elite genetics from Californian legacy cultivators. In 2021, Wonderbrett will unveil its North American dispensary flagship on North La Brea Avenue in the iconic Fairfax District of Los Angeles. The store is a result of Wonderbrett founders receiving a social equity retail license in 2018 from L.A. County’s cannabis commission. There is no doubt that Feldman, Damwijk and the Wonderbrett organization is emblematic of what the cannabis industry needs more of, as the company raises the bar for plant medicine with its world-class marijuana strains, impactful campaigns, authentic collaborations, and representation of California’s legacy history.

About this strain

OZ Kush

OZ Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

3rd Gen Family Farms and Terp Hogz produced OZ Kush by crossing their award-winning OG Eddy Lepp with Zkittlez. This fruity cultivar is backed by an OG Kush high with lots of trichomes. For those looking for an evening wind-down strain with fruity genetics, OZ Kush might become your new favorite.

 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review