Sunshine #4
by SunMed Growers
3.5 grams
$25.00
Pickup 49.0 miles away
Crossing two of California’s most beloved strains, this full-bodied Indica boasts flavors of sweet citrus candy, sweet cream, and a hint of gassy pine for the most sophisticated of palates. OZK’s lineage is a cross between Zkittles and OZ Kush, bred by Dying Breed Seeds and pheno hunted by WB. Great for all occasions, OZK is perfect to boost creativity, focus and euphoria as well as address acute pain, stress, loss of appetite, anxiety and depression.
3rd Gen Family Farms and Terp Hogz produced OZ Kush by crossing their award-winning OG Eddy Lepp with Zkittlez. This fruity cultivar is backed by an OG Kush high with lots of trichomes. For those looking for an evening wind-down strain with fruity genetics, OZ Kush might become your new favorite.
Be the first to review this product.