AmityAmore
on December 4th, 2019
Just tried this because my best friend recommended it and I love it! It tastes amazing and really helps with headaches. Feel calmer and relaxed. Comes in a cute bottle!
WYLD celebrates what our Pacific Northwest provides us by creating treats that coincide with our ambitions and adventurous lifestyles. Climb cliffs and hike trails; explore our rivers, lakes, oceans, and mountains. Enjoy what brings us together and let WYLD keep us coming back.
on October 22nd, 2019
Best tasting CBD product around! Love the texture and flavor is amazing!
on October 9th, 2019
I'm a repeat buyer of this amazing product. So far I've bought the blackberry and strawberry and they both have an amazing flavor. I have extremely high anxiety and these have made it much more bearable especially while working in a busy retail store. I've been recommending them to everyone!