  Home
  Products
  Hemp CBD
  Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Raspberry Gummies 250mg 10-pack

CBD Raspberry Gummies 250mg 10-pack

by Wyld CBD

5.05
Wyld CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Raspberry Gummies 250mg 10-pack

$19.95MSRP

About this product

WYLD celebrates what our Pacific Northwest provides us by creating treats that coincide with our ambitions and adventurous lifestyles. Climb cliffs and hike trails; explore our rivers, lakes, oceans, and mountains. Enjoy what brings us together and let WYLD keep us coming back.

5 customer reviews

5.05

AmityAmore

Just tried this because my best friend recommended it and I love it! It tastes amazing and really helps with headaches. Feel calmer and relaxed. Comes in a cute bottle!

xcountry2ride

Best tasting CBD product around! Love the texture and flavor is amazing!

Samantha.Collar17

I'm a repeat buyer of this amazing product. So far I've bought the blackberry and strawberry and they both have an amazing flavor. I have extremely high anxiety and these have made it much more bearable especially while working in a busy retail store. I've been recommending them to everyone!

About this brand

Wyld CBD Logo
Wyld CBD creates treats to enhance life’s everyday adventures. Wyld CBD products are available online and ship to all 50 US States! Visit www.wyldcbd.com today and use code "WYLD20" to receive 20% off your order!