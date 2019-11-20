Alex30
on November 20th, 2019
I love it, actually works better than the rolling tray and grinder I've had for the past 5 years, it's more sturdy which I like, feels like it's built to last.
Xesso.net is the portable weed accessory you must have in your wallet! This 3-in-1 product includes: - Folding Rolling Tray - Grinder - Weed Case Pros: - Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go - Smell proof - Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside - Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling - Contains up to 5 grams of weed - Wonderfully designed Con: - It comes empty. Sorry about that... Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)
Awesome little portable tray for rollin' doobies on the road :)