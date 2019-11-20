 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Portable Rolling Tray w/ Grinder - Chill (Black)

by Xesso.net

$8.50MSRP

Xesso.net is the portable weed accessory you must have in your wallet! This 3-in-1 product includes: - Folding Rolling Tray - Grinder - Weed Case Pros: - Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go - Smell proof - Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside - Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling - Contains up to 5 grams of weed - Wonderfully designed Con: - It comes empty. Sorry about that... Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)

Alex30

I love it, actually works better than the rolling tray and grinder I've had for the past 5 years, it's more sturdy which I like, feels like it's built to last.

ThaKiefThief

Awesome little portable tray for rollin' doobies on the road :)

Xesso.net is a 3-in-1 on-the-go accessory for your weed - case, grinder & rolling tray. It fits in ANY wallet (with weed inside!), it's smell and spill proof, and it can carry up to 5 grams of ground weed. Just take it with you in your wallet, purse or pocket, and you're ready to roll!