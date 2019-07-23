 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
ARIA

by XVAPE USA

5.01
$79.99MSRP

About this product

Xvape ARIA is the best dry herb and concentrate hand held vaporizer on the market today. With many amazing features that make your user experience better. It has the following features: •Exquisite Elegant Skin Patterns •By Degree Settings (C°/F°) •Ingenious full ceramic conduction oven chamber with an oval design for better heat contact •20 Second Heat Up Time •Whole Ceramic Mouthpiece with industrial strength NIB magnets •100% Isolated Airflow •Full Digital Control by degree OLED Screen •Discreet Scraping tool •Haptic Feedback Technology •Temperature Range (212°F – 464°F) •2600 (18650) MAH built-in Chargable Micro USB Passthrough battery •Dual Cycle Times (5min/10min)

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

xvape.v

Hello i am a cannabis patient from germany, i think the XVAPE area is the the right product for me…i need one of them…thank you

About this brand

XVAPE is a global brand that brings the latest innovations in vaporizers. We continue to offer high quality products with excellent prices. Our products are designed to provide a better way for consuming.