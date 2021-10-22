We are a Louisville Recreational Marijuana Dispensary! Welcome to Seed & Smith! Here we meld science and love in our quest to trigger a renaissance in cannabis. In early 2014 we came together to build an innovative company focused on two things - creating exceptional cannabis products & demonstrating our passion as well as our process for doing so. We carry an extensive menu of the finest marijuana products as well as offer a rewards program - make sure to ask how you can join when you come in! Staff The Seed & Smith Cannabis dispensary team is composed of friendly marijuana professionals who are dedicated to helping Denver find the most effective products. We are committed to providing superior customer service & educating the Denver community on the benefits of marijuana. Menu Seed & Smith Cannabis offers a full stock of top-quality cannabis products. We work with vendors to offer a large selection of cannabis-infused edibles such as cookies, gummies, brownies, and chocolates. We have a Denver team of professional growers with years of experience to cultivate heavy-hitting strains like Cherry Diesel, Super Sour Lemon, Critical Mass, and Tango. Our signature strain derived from crossing Tangerine Haze & The White. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid emitting a comforting citrus aroma and is one of our proudest creations with astonishing THC levels up to 30%. Seed & Smith produces top-quality cannabis vape cartridges and concentrates in indica, sativa, and hybrid formulas. This is our RECREATIONAL menu ONLY.