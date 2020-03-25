 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blue Dragon Desert Frost

by Yerba Buena

HIGH CBD / LOW THC

5150Nate5150

I smoke this anytime I can find it or get my hand on it. Abusulity best relaxation and just a nice easy high that gives you the opportunity to help the pain and nerves at the sametime . Not to mention yerba buena product is the best out there!!!

sufisamwise

When I tried this strain, I was looking for relief from stress, pain and inflammation, but didn't really want to get high. Blue Dragon Desert Frost worked very well for what I wanted. Since trying this and the Yerba Buena strain Corazon, I'm watching to see what other great things this grower comes up with in the future.

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.