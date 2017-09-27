 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Cookies

by Yerba Buena

About this product

Indica Not for beginners, this strain tends to lift you up and then body-slam you into a deep coma-like stupor.

NaturesMedicines.PHX

- I am a fan of cookies and most strains that have cookies in the genetics. This is a sedative strain that makes your eyes feel heavy. It gave me a strong relaxing effect felt on my body. This strain would be good for anxiety, pain, stress, and insomnia.

aaronleafly89

This one is a nice smooth smoke for me. Sometimes it creeps in and hits hard. Sometimes it hits immediately and rides smooth. It depends how long I go between smoking of course, but when I get home from work after not smoking, it hits hard. I believe it to smoothen out very quickly no matter what though, so do not be too alarmed by that detail. I am never too high or too low on this one, if that makes sense. I think it is a great strain for someone who does not want an overwhelming psychoactive effect, but wants that nice smooth residual relief from pain, anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia, etc. Would highly recommend.

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.