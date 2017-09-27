Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Indica Not for beginners, this strain tends to lift you up and then body-slam you into a deep coma-like stupor.
on September 27th, 2017
- I am a fan of cookies and most strains that have cookies in the genetics. This is a sedative strain that makes your eyes feel heavy. It gave me a strong relaxing effect felt on my body. This strain would be good for anxiety, pain, stress, and insomnia.
on July 7th, 2017
This one is a nice smooth smoke for me. Sometimes it creeps in and hits hard. Sometimes it hits immediately and rides smooth. It depends how long I go between smoking of course, but when I get home from work after not smoking, it hits hard. I believe it to smoothen out very quickly no matter what though, so do not be too alarmed by that detail. I am never too high or too low on this one, if that makes sense. I think it is a great strain for someone who does not want an overwhelming psychoactive effect, but wants that nice smooth residual relief from pain, anxiety, depression, stress, insomnia, etc. Would highly recommend.