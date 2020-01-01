 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Corazon

Corazon

by Yerba Buena CBD

Write a review
Yerba Buena CBD Cannabis Flower Corazon

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Yerba Buena CBD Logo
Yerba Buena uses 99% Pure CBD in every product. Yerba Buena ranges from health, pain management, pet care, body care, and edibles.