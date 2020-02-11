sufisamwise on January 15th, 2020

When I first tried this strain, I was looking for the highest CBD:THC ratio possible. This was a very good find at the time, and if I remember correctly, Corazon by Yerba Buena farms had (or had at the time) the distinction of one crop testing for the highest CBD percentage ever measured in Oregon. If you're looking for the benefits that come from CBD with minimal to no psychoactive effects, this is a good choice.