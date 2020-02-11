Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
HIGH CBD / LOW THC There is everything relaxing and nothing heavy about this CBD-rich strain. Feel mellow, be mellow and let Corazon take you there.
on February 11th, 2020
This is such a gentle flower, it's a great choice for sweet nights in and anxiety relief. It's a treat to smoke.
on January 15th, 2020
When I first tried this strain, I was looking for the highest CBD:THC ratio possible. This was a very good find at the time, and if I remember correctly, Corazon by Yerba Buena farms had (or had at the time) the distinction of one crop testing for the highest CBD percentage ever measured in Oregon. If you're looking for the benefits that come from CBD with minimal to no psychoactive effects, this is a good choice.
on November 5th, 2019
I love this strain. My only problem is being able to find more of it!