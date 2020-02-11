 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Corazon

by Yerba Buena

5.03
Yerba Buena Cannabis Flower Corazon

About this product

HIGH CBD / LOW THC There is everything relaxing and nothing heavy about this CBD-rich strain. Feel mellow, be mellow and let Corazon take you there.

5.03

solarsaliva

This is such a gentle flower, it's a great choice for sweet nights in and anxiety relief. It's a treat to smoke.

sufisamwise

When I first tried this strain, I was looking for the highest CBD:THC ratio possible. This was a very good find at the time, and if I remember correctly, Corazon by Yerba Buena farms had (or had at the time) the distinction of one crop testing for the highest CBD percentage ever measured in Oregon. If you're looking for the benefits that come from CBD with minimal to no psychoactive effects, this is a good choice.

VBox55

I love this strain. My only problem is being able to find more of it!

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.