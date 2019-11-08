 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Silver Hawk

by Yerba Buena

About this product

With a lineage boasting one of our all-time faves, Super Silver Haze, Silver Hawk is a cerebral slingshot that launches your mind into a creative wonderland, while not leaving the body too far behind.

rmoulton

Very nice old school flavor. I was just telling someone the other day we dont see a lot of old school strains still around. This took me back and it still taste like Super Silver Haze...

About this brand

Clean Green Certified & Certified Kind. OLCC-licensed recreational producer in Oregon. 21+ only.