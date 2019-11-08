rmoulton
on November 8th, 2019
Very nice old school flavor. I was just telling someone the other day we dont see a lot of old school strains still around. This took me back and it still taste like Super Silver Haze...
With a lineage boasting one of our all-time faves, Super Silver Haze, Silver Hawk is a cerebral slingshot that launches your mind into a creative wonderland, while not leaving the body too far behind.
