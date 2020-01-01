 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. 300mg Water-Soluble CBD Pain Cream 2oz

300mg Water-Soluble CBD Pain Cream 2oz

by Yes.Life

Write a review
Yes.Life Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 300mg Water-Soluble CBD Pain Cream 2oz
Yes.Life Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 300mg Water-Soluble CBD Pain Cream 2oz

$24.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

One of our most popular products, our 300mg Relieve Life CBD cream 2oz relieves areas of great discomfort in only 20 to 30 minutes with hours of lasting effect. Apply directly to any trouble areas and experience relief for the day to come. - Contains 300mg of our Yes.Life CBD - Contains absolutely NO THC - Non-addictive

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Yes.Life Logo
We focus on providing the natural solutions that are known to work. We focus on smart science,high-quality CBD products, and being honest. We focus on those seeking better health, no matter what challenges they may face in it. At Yes.Life, we focus on you saying YES to LIFE again.