500mg Water-Soluble Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL (Cinnamon)
$49.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Our 500mg Relax Life Water-Soluble Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 30mL (Cinnamon) is designed with the aim of helping your body promote its own better general health. With antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and mood-stabilizing effects, just an mL under the tongue each day can help bring you back to your long-lost days of happier living. - Contains absolutely NO THC - Continual use provides stronger results - Perfect for any government job
