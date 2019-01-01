About this product
"Leaf" 2016 - A singular cannabis leaf surrounded in orange rings off light. Representing the magical benefits this plant has to offer. An original art work on canvas and oil paints. Work measures 10.25" wide x 12.50" long. Framed in a 1.5" wide solid white Oak.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle
Cannabis/Hemp is very important to us at Zack's. And we take pride in offering the finest 420 products available. All products are tested by our staff and myself to insure it's of the highest quality. Let's face it, This Plant is pretty awesome so why not have the very best. We like taking a more natural and spiritual approach to this plant. The benefits and magic of cannabis can't be rushed. Zack's offers a great Organic/All Natural Hempseed oil hydration, That your skin will love. Ingredients are key and Zack's speak for themselves. 100% Therapeutic grade essential oils with the highest quality Skin enriching butters. No Soy, Paraben, or Petroleum in any of our skin line. And no artificial anything! Show your skin some love!