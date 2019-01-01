About this product

Zack's Nutri-Tea Bucket. All Natural/Organic super mineral rich plant food! That's what our new Nutri-Tea composting bucket makes. And it uses your kitchen scraps! Add the two provided starter pouches, fresh clean water free from chlorine. And a nice bowl of kitchen scraps for the fuel. Within a week or so you will notice the composting action. The microbes are converting your kitchen scraps into beneficial plant nutrients. With the provided "Alpaca Grow" product your tea can be used immediately after the first fill. However in a week or two the tea will have an additional growing power. We find minerals to have a very important place in the growth of plants. And our Tea gives you that super mineral enriched plant goodness.Your Nutri-Tea Bucket will come complete with two starter pouches: "Zack's Liquid Love" is our exclusive microbe starter. A blend of plant sugars, proteins and minerals. "Alpaca Grow" The worlds most natural plant food. A Vermont company that's doing it right. "AGRO" You will also receive a 2oz. bottle of our All Natural/Organic pest control. You can draw from your bucket immediately, and recommend drawing 4 gallons at a time. Refill with good clean water kitchen scraps when needed. Let your Tea brew for another week, And your good to go! We recommend adding new starter pouches every 3 months. Other than adding water and kitchen scrapes, Theres no added cost for this nutrient rich goodness. We consider this the most beneficial way to feed plants. Plant tea's are microbe rich natural nutrients that cost very little to make. Your bucket will produce this plant loving tea, For years at very low cost. Directions for use: Shake well before use. Add the two provided starter pouches, Liquid Love/Alpaca Grow Fill bucket with 5.5 gallons of fresh clean water. "Free from chlorine" Add your kitchen scraps and cover your bucket. That's It! Tea can be used immediately after first fill. Giving it a week or two your tea will become super mineral rich plant food. Zack's Liquid Love in our opinion is a Vegan product. We use only plant based ingredients. If you wanted to brew a vegan Tea. You would basically omit the "Alpaca Grow" starter pouch, and wait 2 weeks.