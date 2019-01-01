 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket

Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket

by Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle

Write a review
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Growing Nutrients Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Growing Nutrients Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Growing Nutrients Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Growing Nutrients Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Growing Nutrients Zack's Nutri-Tea composting bucket

$99.99MSRP

About this product

Zack's Nutri-Tea Bucket. All Natural/Organic super mineral rich plant food! That's what our new Nutri-Tea composting bucket makes. And it uses your kitchen scraps! Add the two provided starter pouches, fresh clean water free from chlorine. And a nice bowl of kitchen scraps for the fuel. Within a week or so you will notice the composting action. The microbes are converting your kitchen scraps into beneficial plant nutrients. With the provided "Alpaca Grow" product your tea can be used immediately after the first fill. However in a week or two the tea will have an additional growing power. We find minerals to have a very important place in the growth of plants. And our Tea gives you that super mineral enriched plant goodness.Your Nutri-Tea Bucket will come complete with two starter pouches: "Zack's Liquid Love" is our exclusive microbe starter. A blend of plant sugars, proteins and minerals. "Alpaca Grow" The worlds most natural plant food. A Vermont company that's doing it right. "AGRO" You will also receive a 2oz. bottle of our All Natural/Organic pest control. You can draw from your bucket immediately, and recommend drawing 4 gallons at a time. Refill with good clean water kitchen scraps when needed. Let your Tea brew for another week, And your good to go! We recommend adding new starter pouches every 3 months. Other than adding water and kitchen scrapes, Theres no added cost for this nutrient rich goodness. We consider this the most beneficial way to feed plants. Plant tea's are microbe rich natural nutrients that cost very little to make. Your bucket will produce this plant loving tea, For years at very low cost. Directions for use: Shake well before use. Add the two provided starter pouches, Liquid Love/Alpaca Grow Fill bucket with 5.5 gallons of fresh clean water. "Free from chlorine" Add your kitchen scraps and cover your bucket. That's It! Tea can be used immediately after first fill. Giving it a week or two your tea will become super mineral rich plant food. Zack's Liquid Love in our opinion is a Vegan product. We use only plant based ingredients. If you wanted to brew a vegan Tea. You would basically omit the "Alpaca Grow" starter pouch, and wait 2 weeks.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Logo
Cannabis/Hemp is very important to us at Zack's. And we take pride in offering the finest 420 products available. All products are tested by our staff and myself to insure it's of the highest quality. Let's face it, This Plant is pretty awesome so why not have the very best. We like taking a more natural and spiritual approach to this plant. The benefits and magic of cannabis can't be rushed. Zack's offers a great Organic/All Natural Hempseed oil hydration, That your skin will love. Ingredients are key and Zack's speak for themselves. 100% Therapeutic grade essential oils with the highest quality Skin enriching butters. No Soy, Paraben, or Petroleum in any of our skin line. And no artificial anything! Show your skin some love!