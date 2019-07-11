 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Zcann

by Zcanntab

5.02
$129.99MSRP

About this product

Innovators using hemp and other natural ingredients to offer our vegan wellness products! New 5mg Industrial Hemp CBD Sublingual Tablet. Gluten Free, Vegan, Non-GMO. Made in the USA. Available online www.zcann.net

2 customer reviews

5.02

SandraRN

As a Registered Nurse, it has been very difficult watching my 75 year old Mother suddenly struggle with Major Depression since the age of 70. She has always been healthy, happy, and active and suddenly became house bound, with her days filled with tears and worry on a couch in a darkened living room. As her daughter, I would advocate for her, determined to find an antidepressant that was therapeutic! Nothing worked! Her doctor had run out of suggestions. She tried ZCANNTAB, was advised to be persistent with daily administration, wait patiently, and within 6 weeks began noticing a lift in her mood. I am so thrilled to now tell you she is back to her “busy body” self that I thought I would never see again. She is active and joking around again. Thank you for helping her ZCANNTAB.

IvanD

Very nice product. The independent 3rd party testing and the fact that they use a US based hemp supplier gives me confidence I'm going to get a consistent product with every purchase. I have recommended Zcann to several friends and they are all pleased.

About this brand

Zcanntab Logo
Innovators of products for health and wellness