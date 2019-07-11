SandraRN on July 11th, 2019

As a Registered Nurse, it has been very difficult watching my 75 year old Mother suddenly struggle with Major Depression since the age of 70. She has always been healthy, happy, and active and suddenly became house bound, with her days filled with tears and worry on a couch in a darkened living room. As her daughter, I would advocate for her, determined to find an antidepressant that was therapeutic! Nothing worked! Her doctor had run out of suggestions. She tried ZCANNTAB, was advised to be persistent with daily administration, wait patiently, and within 6 weeks began noticing a lift in her mood. I am so thrilled to now tell you she is back to her “busy body” self that I thought I would never see again. She is active and joking around again. Thank you for helping her ZCANNTAB.