SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Zendo’s coconut oil jar is made to be used topically but can be used for MANY other uses. At Zendo we believe that coconut oil is earth’s pride and joy. Both topical and edible, this product is diverse in use. The 10 ounce multi-use infusion has a total of 500mg THC, is all-natural, gluten-free & vegan.
Be the first to review this product.