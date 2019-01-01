 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Zob Glass

$149.99MSRP

About this product

This bad ass straight tube is made by Zob Glass. It's approx. 18 inches of face ripping goodness. A three prong ice pinch makes for icy cold rips when you pack it with ice. A diffused down stem bubbles the shit out of the water, cooling and filtering the smoke before you pull it into your lungs. The tube in made with 5mm. thick glass. The pipe comes with an 18mm. ground glass slide. Zob goes to great lengths to make each piece one of a kind, so each label will most likely be different than pictured.

About this brand

Zob Glass Logo
ZOB Glass has been making tubes in Southern California for over 10 years now. Specializing the in the best glass your money can buy!