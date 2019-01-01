 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Hoss Glass 18 Inch Beaker Bong with Thick Base and Joint

Hoss Glass 18 Inch Beaker Bong with Thick Base and Joint

by Utopia Glass

$139.99MSRP

About this product

This piece comes with a new Hoss Glass carry-case ! This Beaker is much like our traditional beaker bongs, but has been updated to to be thicker all-around including a 10mm bottom, a thick joint, and 7mm glass wall thickness. It also has an updated disc ice-catcher to make it look more streamlined and modern. This beefy beaker is super reliable, and provides a great smoking experience. Dimensions : Height: 18" Inches / 450mm Joint Size: 14mm Bowl Stem Length:5.5" Inches / 14cm Tube Diameter:50mm Thickness: 7mm Includes : (1) H162 - 7mm Thick Joint Beaker (1) YX10 - 14cm Diffuser Downstem with Cuts (1) YX12P - 14mm Cone Bowl (1) Hoss Glass Carry Case

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

Retailer and Distributor of Cannabis Accessories of the Best Brands on the Market. Your One-Stop Shop for all your smoking and vaporizing needs ! 20 Years experience providing products to happy customers