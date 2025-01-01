Crozzover
stock photo similar to Crozzover
Crozzover
Crz
Hybrid
write a review
Crozzover is a cannabis strain. Crozzover comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Gary Payton/Rainbow Crushers x Zawtz bx1. Crozzover offers super candy gas buds that are large and greasy, on stocky manageable frames. Leave one of the first reviews of Crozzover.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to CrozzoverOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Crozzover products near you
Similar to Crozzover near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—