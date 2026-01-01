Dark Magic is a potent indica-leaning hybrid (≈70% indica / 30% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, known for its mysterious exotic profile combining deep relaxation, rich flavor, and heavy nighttime effects. While lineage can vary depending on cultivator, Dark Magic is typically associated with purple-forward kush and dessert genetics that emphasize dense trichome coverage, dark coloration, and full-bodied potency. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers an aromatic profile of sweet berries, grape candy, earthy kush, incense-like spice, and subtle diesel layered with creamy herbal undertones. Commonly driven by terpenes such as myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, Dark Magic offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that begins with a calming euphoric head high before melting into heavy body relaxation and tranquil mental calm. Deeply soothing and slightly sedating, the effects are ideal for evening sessions, stress relief, physical relaxation, or winding down into a peaceful, dreamlike state. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!