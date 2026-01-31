Galactic Grapefruit
Galactic Grapefruit effects are mostly energizing.
Galactic Grapefruit potency is higher THC than average.
Galactic Grapefruit is a sativa weed strain bred by Tiki Madman, known for its sharp grapefruit aroma layered with pine and earthy undertones. This lively cultivar delivers an uplifting, cerebral high that boosts creativity and gradually settles into a pleasantly stoney, heady finish. Perfect for daytime sessions or creative bursts, Galactic Grapefruit is a go-to for those who love bright citrus terpenes and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Galactic Grapefruit, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Galactic Grapefruit strain effects
Galactic Grapefruit strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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