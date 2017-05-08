Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
134
Find Grapefruit Diesel nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grapefruit Diesel nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Grapefruit Diesel
Hang tight. We're looking for Grapefruit Diesel nearby.