ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Grapefruit Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Grapefruit Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 134 reviews

Grapefruit Diesel

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 11 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 134 reviews

Grapefruit Diesel

Grapefruit Diesel is a hybrid strain that gives most users a focused mental high. The genetics on this one aren’t hard to guess: its parents are Grapefruit and NYC Diesel. These plants show more of their indica side when growing, staying short and branchy and flowering within 8 weeks. Grapefruit Diesel’s flowers sometimes have hints of pink coloring and a potent smell of over ripe citrus fruit. The energetic buzz comes on fast but tends to smooth out over time.

Effects

Show all

94 people reported 685 effects
Relaxed 56%
Happy 54%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 46%
Focused 34%
Anxiety 29%
Stress 26%
Depression 21%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 12%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%
Headache 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

134

write a review

Find Grapefruit Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Grapefruit Diesel nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Second strain parent
NYC Diesel
parent
Strain
Grapefruit Diesel

Products with Grapefruit Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Grapefruit Diesel nearby.

Most popular in