Heater Melon
stock photo similar to Heater Melon
Heater Melon
HtM
Hybrid
write a review
Heater Melon is a cannabis strain. Heater Melon comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of Cocomero Gelatti x Hotspot. Heater Melon contains tropical fruit terps and is a big yielder. Leave one of the first reviews of Heater Melon.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Heater MelonOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Heater Melon products near you
Similar to Heater Melon near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—