Lemon Zawtz is a cannabis strain. Lemon Zawtz comes from the top Colorado breeder, Cannarado and is a cross of (Lemon Tree x Zawtz) x Zawtz bx1. Lemon Zawtz promises lemon candy chem tastes with good yields. Leave one of the first reviews of Lemon Zawtz.
