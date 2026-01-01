Britte's Counter Culture recs
Watch Counter Culture episode #2: Britte from Remedy in Columbia, MD shares his top three strains for Leafly's Counter Culture. His #1 pick that he's taking home tonight, The Headstash, is All Gas OG from Fade Co. His choice for the one that everyone's sleeping on is a local pick - Banana Acai Mints from District Cannabis. And his cultivar choice for The Can't Miss is Evermore, specifically the strain Sunset Octane. Check out his other top picks below and show them at a store near you!
These results are based on user reviews and are not a substitute for professional medical advice.