POWDUH is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. POWDUH is a cross of Truffles x ZODA. The full lineage is (MacMints #4 x SeattleSoda) x (Zcai x SeattleSoda). Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.