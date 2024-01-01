stock photo similar to Puffy Payton bx
Puffy Payton bx
write a review
Puffy Payton bx (backcross) is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Payton bx is grown by crossing Puffy Payton with itself. We are still learning about Puffy Payton bx's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Payton bx, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Puffy Payton bxOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Puffy Payton bx products near you
Similar to Puffy Payton bx near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—