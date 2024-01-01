stock photo similar to Puffy Payton bx
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Puffy Payton bx

Puffy Payton bx (backcross) is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Payton bx is grown by crossing Puffy Payton with itself. We are still learning about Puffy Payton bx's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Payton bx, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Puffy Payton bx

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Puffy Payton bx products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Puffy Payton bx near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight