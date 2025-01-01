stock photo similar to Sunnyvale OG
Sunnyvale OG
Sunnyvale OG is a weed strain from Mr. Green Jeans Genetics. Sunnyvale OG is made of Perfect Pair x Goliath (Bruce Banner x Monster Kush). It has a 65-70 Day flowering time. We're still learning about Sunnyvale OG so leave a review.
