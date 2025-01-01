Zodashi is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. Zodashi is a cross of Zonuts x Zoda. The full lineage is Runtz x (Z x (Biscotti x Froyo)) x (Zcai x SeattleSoda). Zodashi can smell like exotic fruit, sorbet, sour cotton candy, tropical body wash and sweet, burning rubber. Zodashi will stretch in flowering and yield heavy. Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.